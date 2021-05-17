Roseville police looking for endangered missing man

The Minnesota BCA says Jack Sayles is considered missing and endangered, because he left on April 27 without his medication.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville police are asking for the public's help finding 70-year-old Jack Sayles.

According to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Sayles was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on April 27, when he left his home without a cell phone.

Roseville police are concerned for his safety and consider him an endangered missing person, because he did not take his daily medication with him when he left.

Sayles is described in the BCA alert as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds with white hair and a long white beard. He was last seen wearing a brown/green coat with blue sweatpants.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Sayles or knows where he is to call 911 or contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7275.