Roseville police asking for help finding missing teen

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police said he left for school Tuesday morning but did not show up and has not had contact with family since.

Izaich Mardis is described as five feet and two inches, weighing 110 lbs.

He was wearing a Minnesota Twins stocking cap, Minnesota Twins backpack, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-767-0640 or 911.

