Roseville PD holding gun turn-in event, ‘no questions asked’

The event will allow residents to turn-in any unwanted firearms or ammunition free of charge without ID.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Roseville Police Department announced Monday that they will be hosting a gun turn-in event later this week.

The event is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 22 from 3-7 p.m. at the police department located at 2660 Civic Center Drive.

The announcement from the Roseville Police Department comes in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, and just days after the man responsible for carrying out a mass shooting at the Buffalo Allina Clinic was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The voluntary event allows residents to return any unwanted firearms and ammunition without ID and "no questions asked.”

Gun locks will be on hand, free of charge, and any guns returned to the department will be destroyed.

Firearms must be unloaded in the trunk of the vehicle without ammunition, the department said.

“Inexperienced handling or unsafe storage can lead to unintended and tragic consequence,” Deputy Chief Joe Adams said in a statement. “We want to provide residents an option to offload their unwanted firearms to potentially avoid such tragedies.”

Watch more local news: