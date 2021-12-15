Roseville police still looking for missing teen

Police say 14-year-old Izaich Mardis hasn't been seen since he left for school on Dec. 14.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Roseville Police Department has issued another plea for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police first reported Izaich Mardis was missing on Dec. 15. Mardis left for school the morning of Dec. 14 but didn't show up to class and hasn't contacted his family since.

On Dec. 23, the department shared on Facebook that they're still actively looking for Mardis.

Mardis is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

He was wearing a Minnesota Twins stocking cap, Minnesota Twins backpack, grey puffy coat with a red hoodie underneath and black sweat pants on the day he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department via Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-767-0640 or 911.

MISSING PERSON UPDATE Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4:40 p.m. 14 year old, Izaich Mardis, is still missing.

