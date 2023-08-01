Round Lake Beach in Eden Prairie temporarily closed

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — City officials in Eden Prairie closed a beach at a popular park because of poor water quality.
Routine testing conducted at Round Lake found unsafe levels of bacteria in the water.
"As a result, the lake is closed for swimming until further testing determines the water is safe," according to a news release.
This is the second time this summer Round Lake Beach has been closed due to unsafe levels of bacteria. The city has not shared any information about the kind of bacteria that has been detected in the lake.
Round Lake is located in Round Lake Park off of Valley View Road, south of Eden Prairie High School.
A number of beaches have closed due to poor water quality this summer, including both Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska and Lake Hiawatha Beach in Minneapolis, and Schulze Beach at Eagan's Lebanon Hills Park.
