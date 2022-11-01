RR Donnelley warehouse catches fire

Authorities say a warehouse in the west metro started ablaze and fire crews were called to extinguish and help evacuate.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — According to authorities, on Monday evening Maple Grove Fire Department stations one and two were sent to 7401 Kilmer Lane on report of a warehouse fire with people inside already evacuating.

MGFD said when they arrived they were able to confirm the fire was being partially contained by a working sprinkler.

A request was sent out for back-up from MGFD Stations three, four and five.

The department reported that heavy smoke was causing visibility and ventilation issues for the firefighter crews, but the sprinkler system was able to keep the fire in check long enough for the crews to remove the smoke.

There are no reports of injuries as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and MGFD said fire investigators will be working to determine the origin.

