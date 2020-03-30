Rural MN couple describes their coronavirus cases

Larry and Annette Bremer were among the first cases in Martin County, which now has 23 cases and 2 deaths despite being the state's 49th county by size.

NORTHROP, Minn — At first, Annette Bremer thought she had the flu.

"I just had a dry persistent cough throughout the day, and that was different," she said.

Symptoms hit Bremer on March 11th.

"She sat down in her easy chair and said, I feel like I got hit by a bus," said her husband Larry Bremer.

When the symptoms didn't go away, and breathing became difficult, Annette was hospitalized for two days and tested positive for COVID-19.

Then, Larry tested positive too. His symptoms were much milder -- fatigue and lightheadedness -- which he actually had before Annette got sick.

"Our hope is people really take serious the stay-at-home mandate, because this is why. You could be walking around and not even realize you've been sick," Annette said.

Annette and Larry are in their late-50s, and they live in rural Martin County -- which now has 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus -- and two deaths. Proof that rural areas are getting hit.

The Bremers don't know where they got it. They have not traveled outside their rural area. And their eyes were opened about how easily it can spread.

"The Department of Health asked me to put together a list of people I've been in contact with, the list was well over 100 people," Larry said.

The Bremers said they are two of six people at their church who've been infected.

Living in a small community, they say people recognized Larry and called the sheriff after seeing him at a gas station after he recovered.

"And the people weren't trying to be mean, they were just concerned. But it is kind of eye-opening how we're kind of viewed right now. Kind of feel like the leper. You know?" Annette said.

The Bremers have a message to the thousands who eventually will get COVID-19.

"Most people will survive this. So we can't be fearful. We just have to be smart. Be smart," they said.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.