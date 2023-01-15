As Vikings fans left U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night, one fan said, "Always next year... famous Vikings' last words. Always next year."

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Vikings fell to the Giants 31-24 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in the NFC wild-card game.

With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Vikings fans started to leave the stadium.

"Why couldn't we win?" one Vikings fan said as he left the playoff game.

While it was a sad end to the season for Vikings' fans, hopes were high going into the game.

"I flew all the way from Dallas. I'm ready for this game," Vikings' fan Brandon Reed said.

"It's been a roller coaster but it's been fun," said Bill Wojtowicz about the regular season.

Parker Collins, 12, of Rosemount attended his first Vikings game on Sunday.

"I think we're going to win," said Parker ahead of kickoff.

Parker has been fighting brain cancer since the fall. In September, Parker started having headaches. An MRI at Fairview Hospital revealed three brain tumors. Since then, Parker has dealt with surgeries, chemo and next up, proton radiation at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The radiation will treat any cancer cells that are not visible on the imaging and will help prevent the cancer from returning in the future.

Parker has watched many Vikings games from his hospital bed and from home.

"It's nice to see him happy and be in person watching the game," said Katie Collins, Parker's mom.

Parker, his mom and two sisters were able to go to the game thanks to Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, along with Darrisaw's grandma and mom.

Parker met the Vikings player late last month.

Through the Christian Darrisaw Foundation, Darrisaw held a holiday shopping spree at SCHEELS for 10 families from Children's Minnesota hospitals. Darrisaw provided $500 to each family and they also received an additional $500 gift card from SCHEELS.

"One of the first things he said was that he was the Vikings' biggest fan but he had never been to a game," explained Kimberly Cherry, Darrisaw's mom. "Christian had shopped with him and everything and then said that he wanted to make it possible for him to come experience the game."

Being at the game was a dream come true for Parker, even with the Vikings losing.

"'Still a Vikings fan, right?'" Katie asked her son after the game. Parker nodded his head yes.

"It was a good game," Katie said.

If you'd like to help the family with medical expenses, you can support them through this GoFundMe.

It was a bright spot to a bitter loss.

"They'll do better next season," Vikings fan Mariah Stegora said.

Meanwhile, Giants fan Matt Kernaghan was celebrating a big win after traveling to Minneapolis from New York City.

"The fans here are awesome. The stadium is beautiful. The girlfriend is a die-hard Vikings fan so it's going to be... probably a long night. Probably sleeping on the couch," Kernaghan said, laughing.

The NFC wild card game marked the first time the Vikings had hosted a playoff game since the Divisional in 2017.

As Vikings fans left U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night, one fan said, "Always next year... famous Vikings' last words. Always next year."

