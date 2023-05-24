Police target Highway 7 in west metro for Safe 7 Summer crackdown

Minnetonka police are teaming up with colleagues from St. Louis Park, Hopkins, South Lake Minnetonka, Minnetrista and the State Patrol.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Embracing the theory that there's strength in numbers, a handful of law enforcement agencies are teaming up to reduce crashes and violations on a heavily-used west metro highway.

Highway 7 is an extremely busy corridor with an elevated rate of traffic crashes, said Minnetonka police officials, who along with their counterparts in St. Louis Park, Hopkins, South Lake Minnetonka, Minnetrista and the State Patrol are launching Safe 7 Summer. The enhanced enforcement effort will target motorists who speed, run red lights, drive distracted or drunk and don't wear seatbelts.

“By highlighting the risky traffic behaviors that have made the Highway 7 corridor hazardous, our ultimate goal is to reduce crashes and ensure everyone gets home safe this summer,” said Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait in a news release announcing the program.

Police say historically, Highway 7 and its interactions have the highest rate of traffic crashes in Minnetonka. They hope stepped-up enforcement and an increased presence will drop problems on the corridor.

“The intersection at Highway 7 and County Road 101 has seen 150 crashes in the last 10 years. That’s more than a crash a month, which is the highest of any other intersection in Minnetonka,” Tait explained.

Organizers will use social media, billboards and announced saturation events to publicize Safe 7 Summer. The partnership will run from Memorial Day through the Labor Day holiday.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: