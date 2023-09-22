MN Homecoming royalty reconnects 70 years later

It’s their 70th homecoming anniversary and they’re back grasping more memories.

ST FRANCIS, Minn. — Making memories is what homecoming is about.

“I’m on the homecoming court,” said senior Destiny Kromah.

That’s especially so when you’re nominated for Saint Francis High School royalty.

“It’s so enjoyable, it’s like a movie,” said Kromah.

Ray Colline says that’s a memory you’ll hold onto.

“I was homecoming king in 1953,” he said. “It was an honor to be chosen.”

Alongside the 87-year-old at the Saint Francis homecoming game was his homecoming queen, Barb Munson.

“It’s been 50 years since we last seen each other,” said Barb. “We weren’t really great at the games, sports. But we had a lot of school spirit.”

Judy Wirz was the homecoming princess that year.

“It was a thrill,” she said. “And to get to wear a fancy dress was very exciting.”

Jimmy Jensen was the homecoming prince in 1953.

“I never thought there would be any relationship to homecoming again,” said Jensen.

And to add to the list of good times, at half time they added a ceremony for the books.

The school they loved, which has expanded from the brick building they remembered, recrowned the 1953 court.

”I’m going to have to nail it to the top of my head,” joked Colline.

It’s another memory they won’t let go of.

