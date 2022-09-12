Police: Body found after man reported missing near Crane Lake Saturday

Officials said the 43-year-old man was reported missing after he went out on the Vermilion River to harvest wild rice.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a 43-year-old man was found by Saint Louis County Rescue Squads Sunday afternoon after being reported missing near Crane Lake on Saturday afternoon.

In a press release, the Saint Louis County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A 43-year-old man had been reported missing.

Officers said they were told the man had been in a canoe harvesting wild rice, and a call went out to authorities after the man's canoe was found unoccupied and overturned.

On Sunday, officials said the Saint Louis County Rescue Squad found the man's body in the water.

The man's name and official cause of death have not been released as of Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation.

