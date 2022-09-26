SPPD: Missing 18-year-old victim of shooting

Saint Paul police say they believe the 18-year-old was the victim of a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 18-year-old woman who police say has been missing since an early Monday morning shooting.

Saint Paul police say 18-year-old Hsa Law Yaw Say of Saint Paul is believed to be the victim of a shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Fellows Lane. Officers responded to reported shots fired early Monday after a caller said they heard five to six gunshots outside of their home.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene and Saint Paul police say officers determined that Say was the victim who was shot at. Now, police are trying to find her and check on her welfare. Police say a missing person alert was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Saint Paul Police Department asks anyone who has any information to call the SPPD Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.

