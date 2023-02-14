Saint Paul school, city, and police leaders say change is coming to campus safety

This week, Saint Paul School District officials said two police officers will be at four additional schools, as well as Harding High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul School District laid out its plans to keep Harding High School students safe as they return to class Wednesday after 15-year-old Devin Scott was stabbed to death inside the building.

Officials with the district, city and Saint Paul Police agreed that changes need to be made to how public schools handle safety.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child. It's one of the most horrific possibilities imaginable," said Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at a press conference Tuesday.

This week, the district said two Saint Paul police officers will be at four additional schools, as well as Harding High School, as a temporary solution to give leaders more time to discuss permanent solutions.

"I want to be clear that these immediate steps are the first step," said SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard. "We are not going to be able to prevent the challenges that our community is facing that sadly come into our schools as well. Not with one brief and quick, swift action."

Leaders said they will be taking input from parents and community groups to revamp how schools respond and prevent violence from happening on campus.

"The current model, obviously, is something that we need to improve," said Saint Paul Police Chief Axel Henry. "So we're going to build that future model. But we're staying committed. We're at the table. We're part of the conversation and committed to help."

"We’re looking to co-produce a model with the school system, with the city, with the office of neighborhood safety with the police department to figure out how we best bring about all of the assets in the city to contribute to safety for our young folks, and everybody for that matter," Henry added.

The district hasn't had an official partnership with Saint Paul police for three years since the board voted to do away with school resource officers.

Dr. Gothard said he'd like to revisit another official partnership with officers and explained that the district still meets with police regularly and asks for help with events.

Another School Support Liason has been added to Harding High School in the wake of Scott's death. According to the district, the liaisons replaced school resource officers.

Watch more local news: