Brooklyn Park Salvation Army set on fire, suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Officials say a Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Service Center was set on fire and vandalized Thursday night.

A man police said is known to them was taken into custody in connection with the break-in and fire. The building's chapel suffered damage from the arson, but the fire was "contained with the help of the building's sprinkler system," according to a press release.

The suspect also reportedly destroyed the building's windows and office areas. Officials say he was seen on security footage "piling a chair and new coats onto a pew in the chapel and lighting it on fire."

“This has been devastating to our staff here,” said Captain Josh Polanco, who leads the Brooklyn Park service center. “Our food shelf here is fairly new, and membership at our church has been growing. But we will make the necessary repairs, because the families in the community rely on us for assistance.”

The service center was preparing to distribute winter coats, which would have taken place on Friday. The Salvation Army is asking for coat donations of all sizes, for adults and kids, to replace those that were damaged in the fire. They can be dropped off starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 10011 Noble Parkway.

There are no updates on the man in custody as of yet.

