State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a serious crash between a school bus and a car that happened Tuesday evening in Carver County.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31. Investigators believe the driver of the school bus, a 78-year-old man from Hutchinson, was northbound on County Road 31 when he turned left onto westbound Highway 212 and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by a 21-year-old woman from Glencoe.

The state patrol website says two passengers on the school bus, a 12-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both of the boys are from Hutchinson.

State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Carver County. The crash involves a passenger car and a school bus. Injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening at this time. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) October 13, 2021

The stretch of westbound Highway 212 through Norwood Young America was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. No word at this point whether charges will be filed in the incident.