Savage playground found on fire Tuesday morning

Credit: Savage Police Department

SAVAGE, Minn. — A playground in Savage, Minnesota was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Savage Police Department.

According to police, an officer discovered the Savage Community Park playground fully engulfed in flames at approximately 1:15 a.m. 

Officials believe the cause of the fire is arson, but it remains under investigation.

Police say the estimated cost of the damage is between $100,000 and $120,000.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2600.
