Man fatally shot in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. — According to police, a man was pronounced dead on Sunday morning after a shooting in Savage.
In a press release, officials said officers responded to the 14900 block of Oakcrest Circle just before 3 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about the victim's age or name has been released as of Sunday afternoon.
Officials are investigating and have not released any information about possible suspects or arrests.
Investigators don't believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
