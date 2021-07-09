Savage police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Jose Mateo Fernandez was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday.

SAVAGE, Minn. — The Savage Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Jose Mateo Fernandez is 4'4" and weighs 95 pounds. According to police he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts and carrying a bright red backpack.

Below is a picture of the area police believe Jose may be in. They think he is between Highway 13 and 140th Street West in the Savage/Burnsville area. The area includes several local parks, including Canterbury Park, Westview Park and Sunset Pond Park.

Police ask anyone who has information or has seen the missing boy to contact Scott County Dispatch at 952-445-1411 or to call 911.

