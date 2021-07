Police reported the boy was safe early Friday morning after he was reported missing on Thursday night.

SAVAGE, Minn. — Friday morning, the Savage Police Department posted to social media that a missing 9-year-old boy had been found and was safe.

He had been missing since around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police thought the boy was in the Savage area, or nearby Burnsville. It is not known where the missing boy was found.

