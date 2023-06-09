School back in session for Armstrong HS after sewage backup forced buildings to close

According to a statement from Robbinsdale Area Schools, crews "remedied" the situation while students spent time away on a bonus day of summer vacation.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Students in Plymouth will be back in the classroom Thursday, just a day after a sewage backup caused Armstrong High School to cancel its second day of the new school year.

According to a statement from Robbinsdale Area Schools, crews "remedied" the situation Wednesday while students spent time away from the buildings on what became an unplanned, bonus day of summer vacation. The statement went on to say a health inspector gave the district the green light to reopen again for school on Thursday.

The situation began to unfold on Tuesday, prompting a message to go out to students, parents and faculty at Armstrong, notifying them of a sewage backup at the school's B and C buildings, which include its kitchen and dish room. In his note, Principal Erick Norby asked for patience while crews worked to fix the issue.

"Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn't have happened at a worse time," Norby said in his message to the school community. "Please join us in striving to be patient as the issue is resolved."

The backup was due to a combination of non-flushable items, including vape pens, according to the school district. They say the plumbing has now been fixed.

