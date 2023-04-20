School bus crashes into tree in Minneapolis, 3 injured

The driver of the bus was uninjured.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police officers responded to reports of a personal crash at 40th St. and Cedar Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers found a school bus that had crashed into a tree. Two juveniles and one adult woman were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center by EMS to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MPD.

It is currently unclear whether the injured people were on the bus or not.

The driver of the bus, an adult man, was not injured.

The bus was trying to make a turn when it hit a curb and the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash, according to preliminary information from the MPD.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+