School dismissals delayed in Oakdale due to police situation nearby

Tartan High School officials say students and staff were allowed to leave the high school building using safety measures just before 5 p.m.

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials from Tartan High School in Oakdale say an incident at a nearby residence Monday afternoon caused some students and staff to shelter inside the building after school was dismissed.

Officials say students and staff were allowed to leave using safety measures just before 5 p.m.

In a statement sent to KARE 11, officials said Oakdale Elementary was also affected.

"There was an incident at a residence near Tartan High School during afternoon dismissal. The Tartan students who ride buses left safely on the buses. Any remaining Tartan students and staff were brought inside until approximately 4:50 pm when they were allowed to leave using safety measures in place. Oakdale Elementary was also affected and their dismissal was delayed for approximately 45 minutes."

A large police presence was observed into Monday evening in the neighborhood near 10th Street North and Hadley Avenue North. The focus appears to be on an apartment building on Greenway Avenue.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.