School district settles with student sexually assaulted by teacher

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced that AFSA K-12 Public Charter School District in Vadnais Heights will pay the student $325K.

An east metro charter school district will pay a student $325,000 after she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher.

The settlement was announced Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR), which determined that the AFSA K-12 Public Charter School District #4074 in Vadnais Heights was aware of the teacher's behavior with the then-9th grader and failed to act.

MDHR said the investigation of the 2019 incident revealed that the principal and multiple teachers - adults responsible for the safety of the girl - were aware the teacher was "interacting inappropriately" with the student but did not meaningfully intervene. Specifically, the department says the principal did not launch an investigation, speak directly with the student or inform her parents, or discipline the teacher involved.

Ultimately, MDHR found, the teacher sexually assaulted the student. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County in 2020.

"I am deeply grateful for the courage and strength of this student to bring forward her story of the sexual violence she faced at the hands of her teacher,” said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "Schools must do everything possible to prevent sexual harassment and assault from occurring. This is not only the right thing to do but it’s also required under the law.”

Along with paying $325,000 to the student in damages, the AFSA K-12 Public Charter School District is ordered to:

Train the school board, executive director, teachers and volunteers on their role in creating a learning environment that is free from sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

Create a digital system for students, staff and volunteers to report harassment and discrimination.

Follow district policies by requiring teachers to report problematic behavior; launching investigations of any reports of harassment, assault and discrimination; and informing parents of the reported harassment, assault and discrimination.

Report any complaints to MDHR in which students, staff, parents or volunteers are accused of sexual harassment or any other form of discrimination, including any action the district took to investigate the complaints.

MDHR will monitor the district for compliance through the 2028-29 school year.

The department urges anyone who feels they have been discriminated against to submit a form online or call the Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148.

