School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

The Crow Wing County Sheriff says a student pulled the 30-year-old man from the water after he went under, but subsequent efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old man was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.

Authorities say deputies responded to the camp just after 1:30 p.m. on reports of a man who had gone underwater. According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, they learned that a student with the group was able to pull the man from the water.

Subsequent life-saving efforts by first responders were ultimately unsuccessful, and the man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A statement released Monday night by the Minnesota Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, the group that owns and operates both Maplewood Academy and North Star Camp, said counseling services will be provided for students and staff in the coming days at the academy.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Watch more local news: