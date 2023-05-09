SCSU students receive incorrect 'active shooter' alert

University officials were intending to notify students of a "suspicious person" on campus, and say they sent out a correction five minutes later.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Students and staff at St. Cloud State University received an incorrect "active shooter" alert late Monday night instead of the intended notification for a "suspicious person," according to university officials.

At around 10:45 p.m., students, faculty and support staffers were mistakenly notified that there was an "active shooter" on campus through the university's campus Star Alert system. School officials say they were intending to notify students of a suspicious person on campus, and a correction was sent out about five minutes later, according to a press release from the university. The corrected information was sent out via text and email.

SCSU said law enforcement made contact with the "suspicious person" and that they were brought to the hospital without incident. Officials say no crime was committed.

School officials say campus is functioning as normally scheduled, adding that the messaging error has been resolved for future emergency situations.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+