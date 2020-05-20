2 unharmed after sea plane crashes into Rice Lake

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Two people are unharmed after their float plane crashed on Rice Lake Wednesday morning.
According to the Lino Lake Police Department, a crew responded to the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on the 6900 block of Lake Drive. Two men who had been on the plane were uninjured, and had already gotten out.
Aerial footage from SKY 11 shows the small plane flipped over in the water.
The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, Anoka County Sheriff's Department and Lino Lakes Public Safety Department.
