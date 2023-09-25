Large search effort organized to find Nevaeh Kingbird, missing Indigenous teen

Nevaeh Kingbird was just 15 when she disappeared near Bemidji on Oct. 22, 2021. She has not been heard from since.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired on Sept. 24, 2021.

More than 100 volunteers are expected in Bemidji over the next two days, trying to locate an Indigenous teen who has been missing for nearly two years.

Nevaeh Kingbird was just 15 years old when she was last seen leaving a residence in Bemidji early the morning of Oct. 22, 2021. She has not been heard from since.

An organization called Bring Nevaeh Kingbird Home has been active in keeping her case alive and on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 25 and 26, Bemidji Police will be the lead agency, along with the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, in a large-scale search for Nevaeh in an effort to give her family, friends and those who care about Neveah some closure.

Tribal law enforcement groups and multiple Indigenous organizations will also take part.

Organizers are asking for between 100 and 140 volunteers to search fields and wooded areas near the area Nevaeh was last seen. Those taking part are advised to dress in layers for changing weather and be ready to navigate tough terrain. The goal is to cover more than 150 acres by dividing it up into grids. Seven police K-9 teams will deploy as part of the search.

Volunteers are asked to gather at the Hampton Inn in Bemidji, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S. Check-in is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. with a search briefing set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The goal is to uncover evidence or clues that could lead to the recovery of Nevaeh or any other missing person.

Navaeh Kingbirds is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair that had blonde highlights when she disappeared.

In a Facebook pose Bemidji police say detectives have followed up on numerous leads over the past two years, but have been unable to provide answers for Navaeh's family. The hope is that this search will lead to new developments.

Anyone who may have information on what happened to Navaeh Kingbird is asked to contact Bemidji police at 218-333-9111 or CrimeStoppers Minnesota via the organization's website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: