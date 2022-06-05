Search for missing boater expands in western Wisconsin

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a boat belonging to a 55-year-old man was discovered empty on the shore of Red Cedar Lake Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Editor's note: The video above first aired May 6, 2022.

The search for a boater believed missing in western Wisconsin is expanding during its second day.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a boat belonging to a known 55-year-old man was discovered empty on the shore of Red Cedar Lake, just north of Rice Lake, on Monday morning. Investigators believe the boater went missing sometime Sunday evening.

Fitzgerald told KARE news partner WEAU that Monday's search focused mainly on the northern and eastern parts of the lake. On Day 2 Barron County deputies are receiving additional help in the form of search boats and crews from the Wisconsin DNR, Polk CO Sheriff’s Office, Dunn Co Sheriff’s Office and the Shell Lake FD.

A total of nine boats are on the waters of Red Cedar Lake as of Tuesday afternoon. Fitzgerald is asking people out on the lake to be aware of search efforts, and to operate with no wake near law enforcement watercraft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Watch more morning headlines: