Search for missing Mississippi River swimmer to resume

Squads were dispatched to Hidden Falls Park Wednesday after a witness reported seeing a person go under the water and not come back up.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ramsey County deputies will be back out on the Mississippi River Thursday, searching for a person who disappeared while swimming near Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul.

Squads were dispatched to the park around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a witness reported seeing a person go under the water and fail to come back up. The Ramsey County Water Patrol and dive team responded and began to search for the swimmer. The effort eventually switched to one of recovery.

St. Paul Fire and rescue and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department helped in the search.

Boats were pulled off the river shortly before 11 p.m., and a deputy told KARE 11 that they would be back out Thursday morning.