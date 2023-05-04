Search intensifies for missing Winona woman, reward offered

Her family is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

WINONA, Minn. — The search for a missing Winona woman and mother of two is intensifying, with a plea from law enforcement and a $50,000 reward offer from her family.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen in the morning hours of Friday, March 31 after she and the father of her children returned to their residence after dropping the kids at daycare. She has not been heard from since.

On Wednesday Winona Police Chief Michael Williams met with reporters to update the case. He laid out a timeline of what is known from the day Madeline disappeared.

8:00 a.m. - Madeline and her partner drop their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son at daycare.

8:15 a.m. - The dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan Madeline drives returns to her residence. Madeline doesn't show up for work at Mayo Clinic, something Chief Williams says "is very unlike her."

10:00 a.m. Madeline's partner tells police he left the residence in her van, returned later in the day and she was gone. Police say there is nothing to suggest she left on foot or in another vehicle.

10:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. - Investigators believe a van "similar" to Madeline's was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County, and then on Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County. The van was later found in the driveway of her residence.

Chief Williams says investigators searched both the vehicle and the residence, locating Madeline's phone, jacket, wallet and ID.

"Based on all of this we believe Maddie's disappearance is involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety," Williams told reporters.

Law enforcement has searched areas near Kingsbury's residence and off Highway 43 in Winona and Fillmore Counties on foot, by vehicle, on water and in the air. Many volunteers have helped as well, but so far Madeline has not been found.

Law enforcement is asking residents and landowners in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything suspicious. Those with doorbell, security or trail cams are urged to check their video from 8 a.m. March 31 to 4 p.m. April 1, to look for a dark minivan or anyone and anything that looks out of place.

Kingsbury's older sister Megan thanked the community for support in these difficult days and expressed appreciation for those who have come from beyond Minnesota to help look for Maddie.

"Please help us find Madeline," Megan Kingsbury pleaded. "Her children need their mother, we need our daughter, sister, our aunt and best friend back."

