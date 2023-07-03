Officials search Mississippi River for 3 missing fishermen near Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — Officials in Goodhue County will continue searching the Mississippi River Tuesday morning after two fisherman dove into the water Monday night in an attempt to rescue a third fisherman who went overboard.
According to a press release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, three men were fishing at the mouth of the Vermillion River when one of the fishermen went overboard. Officials say the other two jumped in after him, but none of the three resurfaced.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team, Red Wing Fire Department, Pierce County Sheriff's Office as well as both the Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) all participated in the search Monday night, which last until nearly 9 p.m. Searching efforts will continue Tuesday at 8 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
