Search warrant reveals more details about Dolal Idd shooting, home search

According to new documents, Minneapolis police were attempting to arrest Idd for an illegal gun sale when he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

MINNEAPOLIS — Newly released search warrant documents reveal Minneapolis police officers were attempting to arrest Dolal Idd for an illegal gun sale before he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers on Dec. 30.

The documents, filed in Hennepin County District Monday, include a search warrant application for Idd's Eden Prairie home filed in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, just hours after Idd's death. The new documents also include the signed search warrant authorization, and a receipt showing the results of the search.

The search warrant application, filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), said members of the Minneapolis Police Department's First Precinct Community Response Team (CRT) were attempting to buy a MAC-10 high capacity pistol from Idd using a confidential informant on the evening of Dec. 30. The document states Idd was selling the gun illegally, and was not allowed to possess a firearm due to a previous incident.

According to the document, Idd arrived in a vehicle with a female passenger and a "gunfight ensued" as officers attempted to move in to arrest him. Minneapolis police released a redacted portion of police body camera video the next day, which they said showed Idd fired first at officers, before police returned fire and killed him.

Idd died at the scene.

In the newly released documents, a BCA agent said a handgun was found in the vehicle between Idd's body and the center console.

The document also states that BCA agents interviewed the woman who was in the car, who said she was Idd's girlfriend and told investigators she knew him as "Bird," a nickname for Idd also known to police.

In the application a BCA investigator asked for a warrant to conduct a nighttime search of Idd's Eden Prairie address for possible firearms, ammunition and other items based on his criminal history. The document cites an ATF report listing Idd as possessing a stolen 12-gauge shotgun in a 2018 case.

The BCA said the nighttime search was necessary to prevent the movement or destruction of any evidence.

The document shows the search warrant application was filed at 12:13 a.m. on Dec. 31, and electronically signed by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill at 12:20 a.m.

A receipt said the BCA executed the search at Idd's Eden Prairie address around 2:21 a.m. of Dec. 31, and showed no firearms or other items listed in the search warrant were found in the home.

Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search at Idd's home. Idd's father, Bayle Gelle, has alleged that deputies mistreated the family during the search. However, Sheriff David Hutchinson released body camera video on Sunday which he said shows that deputies acted professionally and in a respectful manner.

Also Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office released a statement saying no law enforcement agency has presented anything related to the investigation to its office. The statement also said it was unlikely the Hennepin County Attorney would handle anything related to the case, following an agreement reached among the various metro area county attorneys last year.

"On June 29, 2020, five county attorneys from the Twin Cities Metropolitan area signed a protocol on how to handle any police use of deadly force incident resulting in a death of a civilian. Under that protocol, the county attorney’s office in which the deadly force incident occurred will not be involved with the investigation and decisions on possible prosecution of the officers," the statement said.