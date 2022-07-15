Search warrant: Two snipers shot, killed Andrew Tekle Sundberg after standoff

While attempting to evacuate the building, "officers started taking fire," prompting them to exit the building and call SWAT, according to the search warrant.

MINNEAPOLIS — A recently unsealed search warrant is providing more details into a six-hour standoff that ended with police shooting and killing a man inside an apartment complex in Minneapolis, now identified as Andrew Tekle Sundberg.

According to the search warrant, which was issued Thursday morning, while attempting to evacuate the apartment building, "officers started taking fire," prompting them to exit the building. At that point, Minneapolis police requested assistance from the Minneapolis SWAT Team, the warrant reads.

When the SWAT Team arrived, two snipers set up on the roof of a nearby apartment building, according to court documents. "At some point during the standoff, the two snipers shot the male subject," the search warrant reads. The man, later identified as Sundberg, was transported the HCMC where he later died. Minneapolis city officials identified the two officers as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine.

Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten said the fatal shots were fired around 4:30 a.m. following six hours of negotiating with the man, who had barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 900 block of 21st and East Franklin Avenues in the Seward neighborhood.

The situation began around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, when officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on reports of shots fired inside a building. A mother with two young children called 911 and told dispatchers someone was firing shots through their apartment.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), who have been called in to investigate, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The family of Sundberg has hired prominent civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Jeff Storms. Crump and Storms have previously worked cases involving police shootings in Minnesota, including representing the families of George Floyd, Daunte Wright and Amir Locke.

A vigil was held for Sundberg Thursday evening where dozens of people, including former teachers and at least one family member, were calling for more answers from law enforcement. Police body camera footage from the shooting has not been made public.

Watch more local news: