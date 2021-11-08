Search warrants: Missing Isanti woman's body found buried on man's property; no charges yet

She had last been seen with the man, who offered to drive her home. Police seized a number of guns from his property.

ISANTI, Minn. — Newly unsealed search warrants reveal that police found a missing Isanti woman's body buried on property owned by the man she was last seen with.

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, was reported missing earlier this month. After several days of searching, investigators found her body while executing a search warrant at the rural property.

The warrants state in detail that the two were seen together at the Isanti VFW, before the man offered to drive Vangrinsven home as she had been drinking. The two were later seen together at a Bethel bar before leaving together. The man claimed he dropped Vangrinsven off at a park near the VFW, but she was not seen again.

Investigators interviewed the man and found "discrepancies" in his statement, the warrants state. When a warrant was executed on the man's property, investigators found Vangrinsven's body buried. A preliminary examination of her body found a "projectile consistent with a bullet" lodged in her skull.

Police seized a number of guns from the property, as well as his vehicle, tractor and backhoe.