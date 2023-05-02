With selfless act of love, friend carries baby for Twin Cities family

A miraculous assist forever connects the Tauer and Colburn families.

MINNESOTA, USA — St. Thomas head men's basketball coach Johnny Tauer has been coaching college basketball for the last 23 seasons.

"It sounds like a fairytale," said Tauer.

He's led the Tommies to a National Championship at the Division III level and is now tasked with guiding the program from Division III to Division I. He's witnessed incredible wins, national title celebrations, and seen pretty much every defense there is in the book. The greatest assist he's ever seen, however, came off-court: It is one he and his wife Chancey were recipients of.

"This is such a beautiful show of love. This is such a beautiful thing," said Chancey.

"Truly remarkable when you think about the generosity and the sacrifice and what it speaks to about friendship and humanity, right?" adds Johnny.

In 2018, Chancey was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. After defeating cancer and waiting two years, per doctor's orders, the Tauers were excited about the possibility of adding to their blended family.

But cancer came calling again, this time in the spring of 2020 when a routine mammogram revealed breast cancer.

"They said we’ll get you in to scan you, and I had no thought that there was any problem, I was just doing preventative measures, and that’s when they found breast cancer. So that was pretty devastating because I was realizing at that point, that I wasn’t going to be able to carry," said Chancey.

Two cancer diagnoses in under three years had severely impacted Chancey's fertility and ability to carry.

"I remember feeling at the time like really mad, I remember feeling just angry, like that can’t be right, like how dare someone tell me I’m not going to carry my baby," said Chancey.

Chancey previously began the egg retrieval process with the hopes that a miracle would help grow their family one day.

Little did the Tauers know, that miracle was being set in motion some 1,600 miles away.

"I still remember sitting in the car and hearing her say that she had cancer, and right then and there, I knew that I would be carrying her baby," said Lauren Colburn.

Seattle native Lauren Colburn is Chancey's best friend.

"I went home and talked to my husband and said you know, Chancey just got this news, and once she gets figured out on all of her treatment and what she’s going to do, I want to offer this to her and he was amazing. He immediately said yes, of course, let’s figure this out," said Colburn.

"Lauren called me up and just said "I know that you’re planning to carry, I’ve already talked to my husband and if you need someone to carry, I will totally do it for you." I remember exactly where I was sitting on the bed when she said that to me and I just started balling. I just couldn't believe a person was willing and coming to me to say that they would be willing to. It’s such a huge thing," said Chancey.

Best friends growing up, Colburn provided the Tauers a miraculous assist they will never forget, serving as a gestational carrier for the Tauers.

"The willingness to sacrifice and do things for other people oftentimes brings people together in immeasurable ways that you can’t quantify," said Johnny.

Two time zones apart, the childhood best friends bonded over Lauren's pregnancy.

"You know it was funny when Isa first started moving, I called her first and I was like, "Oh my gosh, Isa is moving!" Two weeks later, I was rubbing my stomach and my husband was like, oh my gosh! Do you feel her? I totally forgot to tell him since I had already shared so much of that joy with Chancey," said Colburn.

On June 16, 2021, Colburn deliver Isabella "Isa" Tauer.

"The best part of this whole thing, and what I tell everyone is the moment they held her up. I could see lift her up, and she was right over Isa’s shoulder, and I could just see her joy. It was just radiating from her and she had her hands clasped and I will never forget that moment of her seeing Isa for the first time. It was absolutely amazing," said Colburn.

A selfless act of love so powerful, a miracle not one... but two families get to share.

"How could I not do something? It didn’t even cross my mind of something that I need to think twice about or reconsider. It was just something I knew, from that moment, that I was going to do," said Colburn.

"This is such a beautiful show of love. This is such a beautiful thing. I still can’t really talk about it without crying. I think it’s just the most powerful show of love," said Chancey.

