Second eaglet hatches on Minnesota DNR EagleCam

Fire up the Minnesota DNR's livestream and you might catch a glimpse of the two baby bald eagles.

The nest is officially full for the eagles on the Minnesota Department of Resources' EagleCam.

Friday morning, the DNR announced that the second egg of the season had hatched, and shared an adorable video of the two tiny, fluffy gray eaglets vying for a snack.

The first eaglet hatched on March 22, about five weeks after the female eagle laid her first egg on Feb. 12. The second egg arrived just four days later on Feb. 16, which means eaglet number two hatched right on schedule!

The EagleCam is operated by the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program, which "helps preserve and protect thousands of Minnesota wildlife species," according to its website.

Donations to the Nongame Wildlife Program help restore local habitats, conduct surveys and complete various projects, and of course, keep the DNR eagle and falcon cameras running.

So what's next for our young eaglets?

According to the Raptor Center, young eagles will be ready to leave the nest when they're between 10 and 12-weeks-old.

Once old enough to hunt for their own food, bald eagles commonly feed on fish in the late spring and summer, and will hunt waterfowl and small mammals, like rabbits and squirrels.

