Donations will be accepted from 7pm April 25 - 7pm April 26 to fight the growing hunger crisis in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — Join Second Harvest Heartland for their 24-Hour Harvest Giving Day on Wednesday, April 26 - Thursday, April 27.

One day. One goal. One million meals.

Your gift can double to provide twice as many meals, thanks to matching funds from generous sponsors. Every dollar donated can go twice as far, providing six meals.

Second Harvest Heartland works with 423 food shelf and nonprofit partners and 1,115 hunger-relief programs. In 2022, Second Harvest Heartland provided more than 113 million meals to the community. SNAP outreach specialists helped households with SNAP applications and re-certifications that provided nearly 9.4 million meals to families. Volunteers contributed enough hours to Second Harvest Heartland to match the time equivalent of 27 full-time employees.

Demand for food assistance continues to grow.

Over the past year, the price of groceries has raised by more than 13 percent. Some staple products, like flour, eggs, butter, and margarine, have increased in price by 20% or more.

“Food shelf near me” was the #10 search in Google for the Twin Cities in 2022, showing just how widespread hunger is in our communities.

24-Hour Harvest works to end hunger by helping raise enough funds to provide over one million meals.

Click here to donate!