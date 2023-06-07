2nd person accused of aiming fireworks at Minneapolis police now charged

MINNEAPOLIS — An 18-year-old from Minneapolis is the second person facing charges after fireworks aimed at cars and people were set off around the city on the Fourth of July.
In court documents filed on June 6, Zamir Yassin was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree riot near Bde Maka Ska in Uptown.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis officers were responding to disorder near the lake just after 11:30 p.m. on July 4, where a crowd of around 300 people had gathered. The complaint alleges the officers "observed hundreds of fireworks exploding all around," which hit squad cars, other vehicles, people and trees.
To try to disperse the crowd, an officer began to drive on Bde Maka Ska Parkway and saw fireworks hitting his vehicle.
The court documents went on to explain that the officer saw a person, later identified as Yassin, allegedly aiming at his squad car with Roman candle-style fireworks.
When the tube of fireworks ran out, the officer left their vehicle and chased the 18-year-old on foot, who was placed under arrest and taken to the Hennepin County Jail.
In total, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said 16 people, including 11 teenagers were arrested following the chaotic Fourth of July evening around the city.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old was charged in juvenile court with second-degree felony assault with a dangerous weapon after police said he fired mortars and Roman candles at a marked MPD car near Boom Island Park. He was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing a police officer after running from officers.
