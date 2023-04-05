Second Queen show added to Xcel Energy Center lineup

Tickets for the new Oct. 28 show go on sale on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Queen and Adam Lambert hit the road this fall on their Rhapsody Tour, fans local to the Twin Cities will have two chances to catch the rock and roll legends.

The Xcel Energy Center announced Wednesday that the tour has added a second show in St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., in addition to their Friday night show on Oct. 27.

Tickets for the Friday night show are nearly sold out; The only tickets available on Ticketmaster are VIP packages starting at $595 a seat.

If you want to try and snag tickets for the Saturday show, set an alarm for Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. There's no presale for the Oct. 28 show, and tickets are limited to eight per customer. Click here for more ticket information.

The Rhapsody Tour marks the first time in four years that original Queen band members Sir Brian May and Roger Taylor plus recent frontman Adam Lambert are going on tour.

The St. Paul stop is just one of eight new shows added to the upcoming tour lineup. Lambert and Queen also added second shows in Baltimore, New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+