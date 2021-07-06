Suspect in Woodbury graduation party shooting surrenders to police

Police have also issued a complaint-warrant for 23-year-old Enrique Davila of St. Paul.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Another person is in custody in connection to a fatal shooting at a Woodbury graduation party last month, after turning themselves in to police.

Wednesday morning, police confirmed 19-year-old Jaden Townsend, of St. Paul, surrendered to police on a warrant issued in connection to the June 5 drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl.

Townsend was booked in Washington County Jail.

Police say they're looking for another suspect in connection to the shooting, 23-year-old Enrique Davila, also of St. Paul. According to Woodbury Police Public Information Officer Commander John Altman, there is a complaint-warrant out for Davila's arrest that charges him with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault and firearms charges.

Keith Dawson, 35, has already been charged with several felony counts, including drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, over Demaris' death. Dawson, who identified himself as the stepfather of Demaris, is not believed to be the person who shot and killed him.

Another juvenile was also charged in connection to the shooting on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Attorney's Office, that person was charged via complaint-warrant and was booked into the Washington County Jail after being arrested without incident during a traffic stop on I-94. Two women were also arrested for aiding an offender.

Demaris was attending a graduation party on Edgewood Avenue in Woodbury with his older brother Davion the night he was killed.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but Demaris' mother Trisha Ekdahl said the suspects threatened Davion with a gun at the party, and that Demaris called, scared and wanting to leave.