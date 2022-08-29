Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Allina Health says no staff or patients were injured during the shooting and that Minneapolis police are now investigating the incident.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus

According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance," exchanged gunfire with security on the hospital's Minneapolis campus.

Allina Health says the gunfire damaged a window at the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and the exterior wall of the Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

The Minneapolis Police Department is now investigating the shooting, hospital officials say.

Allina Health did not state how many rounds were fired during the shooting or who shot first.

READ MORE: Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests

READ MORE: Government to pause free COVID test orders soon

Watch more local news: