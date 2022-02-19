Semi stuck on ice on St. Croix River

HUDSON, Wis. — A semi-truck driver is stuck on the ice covering the St. Croix River Saturday evening near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
According to Hudson Fire officials, the semi-truck went off the road just before crossing the bridge heading into Minnesota. The semi ended up on the ice along the bank of the river, and while the truck was not submerged, authorities say the truck driver was trapped on the ice.
The driver was extricated and transported to Regions Hospital, where he is believed to be in stable condition.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: