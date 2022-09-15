x
Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota

Officials say a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail and caught on fire.
Credit: KTTC

FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.

Authorities have not released the driver's name.

