Semi-truck loses its load; Highway 100 northbound closed

Authorities have not said if there are any injuries.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A semi-truck lost its load while driving on Highway 100 and 394 in the west metro Wednesday night - causing a chain reaction crash.

Crews have closed the northbound lanes of Highway 100.

Traffic cam video shows the semi-truck driving onto Highway 100 when its load falls off the back causing a car to veer over and hit the semi.

Crews are trying to clean up the wood and metal that's all over the road.