Semien's 40th homer lifts Blue Jays back into playoff spot

Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jays.

TORONTO, ON — Marcus Semien became the fifth second baseman to hit 40 home runs in a season, and the Toronto Blue Jays moved back into a playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-2.

Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, and Bo Bichette had three hits and two RBIs as the Blue Jays rebounded from a 7-3 loss and improved to a big league-best 14-3 in September.