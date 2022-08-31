Senior residents evacuated from high-rise apartment fire

Minneapolis fire crews arrived at the building around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and were able to evacuate all of the first floor units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Residents of a senior apartment complex were evacuated after fire broke out in their high-rise building Wednesday morning.

Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) crews were dispatched to the Nokomis Square Coooperative on the 5000 block of 35th Ave. S around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a fire. MFD says when engines arrived there was heavy black smoke billowing from the first-floor of the multi-story residential building.

Firefighters quickly moved to evacuate all residents living on the first floor while those on other floors were asked to shelter in place as crews worked to put out the fire.

Hugo Arcola lives next door to the apartment where the fire started. The senior says he woke up to a huge amount of smoke, soaked a towel and sealed the crack under his door, then climbed out the first-floor window to safety.

"It's a nightmare... a nightmare you need to wake up to, you know?" Arcola told reporters.

MFD tweeted that the fire was completely out by 7 a.m. One resident was treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation and burns. That person and one other were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

