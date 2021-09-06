Events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — On Sept. 11, 2021, Americans will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia.
Across Minnesota, communities are hosting their own events and services to honor the lives lost on 9/11, their families and first responders.
Below is a running list of local events and links to more information.
Coon Rapids
- Coon Rapids High School Football Field, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433
- Noon to 3 p.m.
- Program includes a meet and greet with members of the armed forces and first responders, a 21-fun salute, keynote speakers and a process to the Coon Rapids Fire Station #1, where a steel beam from the World Trade Center is on permanent display
St. Paul
- Minnesota State Capitol grounds
- Hosted by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task Force, and the Minnesota Military Museum
- 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Event includes a moment of silence, tolling of local church bells, reading of names of Minnesotans killed on 9/11 and during the global war on terrorism, aircraft flyovers, guest speakers Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson, and Mariah Jacobsen, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett
Wayzata
- Near the intersection of Broadway and Lake Street in downtown Wayzata
- Event begins at 10 a.m.
- The new memorial will honor all the lives lost on 9/11, including Wayzata native Gordy Aamoth Jr., and include several pieces of the World Trade Center. A 9/11 photography exhibit will also be on display at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts starting Sept. 10