Events commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — On Sept. 11, 2021, Americans will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia.

Below is a running list of local events and links to more information.

Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids High School Football Field, 2340 Northdale Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Noon to 3 p.m.

Program includes a meet and greet with members of the armed forces and first responders, a 21-fun salute, keynote speakers and a process to the Coon Rapids Fire Station #1, where a steel beam from the World Trade Center is on permanent display

St. Paul

Minnesota State Capitol grounds

Hosted by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Task Force, and the Minnesota Military Museum

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Event includes a moment of silence, tolling of local church bells, reading of names of Minnesotans killed on 9/11 and during the global war on terrorism, aircraft flyovers, guest speakers Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson, and Mariah Jacobsen, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett

Wayzata