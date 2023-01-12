Service dog missing after truck stolen in St. Paul

Volunteer group Lost Dogs Minnesota, which helps reunite families with lost pets, has joined in on the search for Duke, a 1-year-old yellow Labrador.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After their car was stolen, a family is looking for their missing four-legged friend, a yellow Labrador named Duke.

Francesca Gedatus told KARE 11 that her father's truck, a blue Chevy Ram, was stolen along Holly Avenue in St. Paul Thursday around 10 a.m. Duke, her dad's service dog, was in the vehicle at the time.

The volunteer group Lost Dogs Minnesota, which works to help reunite families with their lost pets, has joined in on the search.

Duke is about 1 year old and weighs over 50 pounds. According to a post from Lost Dogs Minnesota, if you spot Duke, don't chase, call or whistle, which might scare him into running away.

"He is more then just a dog to us he is one of our family members and we are all so sad that he is missing and all we want to do is bring him home safely," Gedatus wrote on Facebook.

Gedatus added that if someone finds Duke and brings him to a vet, he is microchipped.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster confirmed that the department received a report on the stolen car and dog Thursday, and added that at the time of the theft, the car was running with the keys inside when someone jumped in and took it.

St. Paul Police later posted on Facebook that the truck was recovered near Mendota and Wells Streets on the east side of the city, but the dog was still missing.

Anyone with information can contact St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111 or Lost Dogs Minnesota at (952) 826-9939.

