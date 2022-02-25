State Patrol: 7 children injured in crash involving school bus

Authorities say all of the children on the school bus were examined by paramedics at the scene.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Seven kids were injured Friday morning after a vehicle lost control and slid into a school bus, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Law enforcement says the crash happened at 9:12 a.m. on Highway 52 and Civic Center Drive in Rochester. A Toyota Camry reportedly lost control going southbound in the right lane, causing it to slide into the school bus in the center lane.

The state patrol says the Camry then collided with a Ford Edge.

Seven of the children on the bus suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Camry, her passenger and the driver of the Edge also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say all of the children on the school bus were examined by paramedics at the scene.

MSP said road conditions at the time included ice and snow.

