Several Minneapolis beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Park & Recreation Board announced five beaches closing Monday because of elevated bacteria levels.
The five beaches include:
According to a press release, the high levels of bacteria are due to a combination of rainfall and seasonal bird migration. Officials say the lakes should return to normal levels within 24 to 48 hours of the rain event.
Park board officials will re-sample and reopen the beaches once the bacteria levels are within state guidelines, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation board website.